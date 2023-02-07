Child dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix: PD

A child is dead after being hit by a truck on Feb. 7 in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix Police officials.

The collision happened near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In a statement, officials say early information indicates that a pick-up truck pulling a trailerwas stopped at a stop sign on 23rd Avenue, and was getting ready to make a right turn into Thunderbird Road when the victim, identified as 10-year-old Jayveon Grant, and an adult male family member were walking west, on the south side of Thunderbird.

"The pick-up began to move to make a right turn and the trailer struck Jayveon," read a portion of the statement.

Jayveon, according to officials, was taken to the hospital, where the child later died. The adult male family member was not hurt.

The driver of the truck reportedly stayed at the scene after the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

