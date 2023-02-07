Mesa crews recover body found in lake

Mesa Police are investigating after a body was found in a lake.

We're told officers responded to a call of a body floating in the water near Dobson and Baseline roads.

"This call came in for a body floating in a lake and has turned into a recovery not a drowning rescue. Crews are currently working on a plan to initiate a raft deployment to recover. Identification and cause will be determined at after an investigation," stated officials.

