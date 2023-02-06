Homicide investigation underway after a man was shot and killed at a Phoenix gas station

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A man died at the scene of a Phoenix shooting Monday night at a gas station, the police department said on Feb. 6.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road at a Chevron gas station, police said. A man was found dead at the scene.

Another man was detained in connection to the shooting, but an arrest hasn't been detailed.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the man's death.

The victim hasn't been identified.

