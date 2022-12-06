Man, woman found shot inside car in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Buckeye that left a man and a woman injured.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Maricopa and Pima Roads just before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 and found the victims inside a car with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, one suffered serious injuries and the other had life-threatening injuries. They were not identified.
No suspect was found.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.