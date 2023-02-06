Amber Alert issued for four children allegedly taken by father: Mesa Police
PHOENIX - Mesa Police Department officials say an Amber Alert has been issued for four children who they say were taken by their father.
In a statement, Mesa Police officials identified the missing children as:
- 14-year-old Devon Washington, Black male
- 13-year-old Lashaun Washington, Black female
- 10-year-old Tatiana Washington, Black Female
- 8-year-old Dequan Washington, Black male
The children, according to police, were taken by their non-custodial father, Devon M. Washington, at around 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 5 during a supervised visitation. The non-custodial father, according to Mesa Police, has a history of drug abuse, violent tendencies, and mental health issues.
"They are believed to be in a white 2016 Toyota Rav4 with AZ license plates N9A25H. Vehicle has dents on front driver's side fender," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement.
Police have no description of what the children were wearing at the time they were taken by their non-custodial father.
Anyone with information should call authorities.
Top left: Devon Washington / Top right: Tatiana Washington / Bottom left: Lashaun Washington / Bottom right: Dequan Washington