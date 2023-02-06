MCSO vehicle rear-ended in Glendale, impairment suspected

An investigation is underway after a crash involving two Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in Glendale near 83rd Avenue and Missouri.

According to the Glendale Police Department, they received a call from MCSO stating one of their deputies was involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6.

We're told the deputy was making a left turn onto Oregon Avenue from 83rd Avenue when a small sedan rear ended them.

A woman was found in the passenger seat of that car and initially, police though the driver had fled the scene, but they eventually realized that the woman had been driving.

"Impairment is believed to be a factor and criminal charges are pending at this time," said GPD Detective Lechuga.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her name has not been released.

The two deputies inside the MCSO vehicle were also transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Lechuga says upon evaluation, the deputies were later released.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

More Arizona headlines: