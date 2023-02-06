Super Bowl LVII: How officials plan to keep the big game safe for everyone

Super Bowl Week is here and thousands of people will be in the Phoenix metro area this week – not only for the game, but all the celebrity-filled parties and big events leading up to the big game.

All these events are being closely monitored by law enforcement.

Super-sized crowds call for super-sized security – on the ground, in the air, undercover, and in uniform – law enforcement, emergency responders, federal agents are all teaming up to tackle public safety under one roof.

The Super Bowl Multi-Agency Coordination Center, or MACC for short, is now operational. It's the joint headquarters for Super Bowl week, and of course, it's everyone’s mission to stay ahead of emergencies and avert crises.

"We need to be under one roof, so we can have a 30,000-foot view of what's happening throughout the Valley," Kevin Smith with FBI Phoenix says.

Officials have a birdseye view thanks to dozens of cameras at nearly two dozen location. Dozens of eyes will be watching, with the addition of hundreds more will be watching at the events.

The FBI's critical incident response group is also in town.

"Bomb techs, cyber intrusions, you name it, we have experts in those fields to help as needed," Smith said.

Public safety officials estimate close to a million people will be out and about this week, participating in the various events around the valley. Around 50,000 people are expected to converge in downtown phoenix on Saturday alone.

One thing fans are being told not to bring are drones.

"Another thing we're worried about in law enforcement is drones being used as vehicles, flying dangerous things into crowds or over crowds, taking pictures of things we don't want them taking pictures of," Smith said.

Fans can be fined thousands of dollars, or their drones can be confiscated if they cause public safety issues.

