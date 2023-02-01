Super Bowl LVII: A guide for getting to Downtown Phoenix and Glendale for Super Bowl events

2023's Super Bowl be bringing in huge crowds not only to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but to all the events leading up to the big game.

At the center of it all, bedsides the game itself, will be the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park and the Phoenix Convention Center, and for some, transportation could be a problem.

"We've got so much growth and development. Over 7,000 new apartments since the last time we hosted Super Bowl in downtown, so anyone who hasn't been here in a little while, it'll be a new experience to them," said Devney Majerly.

"Parking is gonna be full, especially for ASU students coming from Tempe because a lot of them park in the open parking spaces here," said ASU student Abigail Mayer.

Here's what you should know before heading to the events in Downtown Phoenix.

I want to drive to Downtown Phoenix! What should I do?

The City of Phoenix is recommending that visitors going to and from the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix to utilize public transportation.

"There are tons of road closures in the Downtown area," said Brittany Hoffman with Valley Metro.

Parking is expected to be a problem for some, as much of the area surrounding Margaret T. Hance Park will be closed.

An option for drivers is to park and walk the 1.3 miles from the Convention Center to Hance Park, or vice versa. Another option for drivers is to carpool.

What about parking prices in Downtown Phoenix?

Some assigned spots are reportedly going for $30 to $60 dollars per car. Others, like the Adeline valet parking, will cost $150.

"People can buy their parking spaces in advance. It's the Super Bowl parking app. Once you score that parking spot, you're pretty much home free," said Majerly.

How about driving to Glendale for the game itself?

A big issue people who drive to State Farm Stadium may face is parking, as many of the tickets sold do not include parking.

"Parking right now is just ridiculous," said one Glendale woman. "You really can't get a close parking spot for that good of a price."

The woman, who did not want to show her face on-camera, said she came up with the idea of renting out five parking sports on her property. She has posted a listing on craigslist.

"You can actually see venues from my car port," said the woman.

From the parking spot the woman is selling, it's aboput a five-minute walk to State Farm stadium, and it will cost $250 for the day of the Super Bowl.

"$350 if you want to do overnight, and then if you have an RV, you can park it for $500," said the woman.

The woman said two people have already made offers, and there are still three spots left. The woman also said she is shocked that more of her neighbors haven't rented out their driveways.

Some people living nearby say they didn't know quite how to go about it.

"We're thinking about it," said Tandice Dightmon. "Get some extra change. Food is going up. Everything is going up, so get some exta money can't hurt."

Read More Super Bowl Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news