Super Bowl traffic closures in Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale

While Super Bowl season is an exciting time for Arizona and the rest of the country, there's one thing residents are likely dreading the most: the traffic.

Here are some of the traffic restrictions to watch out for this week:

Downtown Phoenix

If drivers need to access downtown Phoenix throughout the week, they'll need to be prepared for a slew of closures.

The city recommends taking the light rail if possible to get around these restrictions.

You can download the NFL OnePass app to get free train fare to and from all the Super Bowl events downtown. Learn more here.

Partial closures

1st Street between Portland and Roosevelt (until Feb. 12)

2nd Street between Taylor and Van Buren (until Feb. 13)

3rd Street between Fillmore and Taylor (until Feb. 13)

3rd Street between Washington and Jefferson (until Feb. 13)

5th Street between Monroe and Van Buren (until Feb. 14)

Taylor Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street (until Feb. 13)

Moreland between 3rd Street and 5th Street (until Feb. 15)

Culver Street between 3rd Avenue and Central Avenue (until Feb. 12)

Washington between 2nd Street and 5th Street (until Feb. 14)

Full closures

1st Street between Moreland and Portland (until Feb. 16)

2nd Street between Van Buren and Washington (until Feb. 14)

2nd Street between Moreland and Roosevelt (until Feb. 15)

2nd Street between Willetta and Culver (until Feb. 15)

3rd Street between Taylor and Van Buren (until Feb. 13)

3rd Street between Van Buren and Washington (until Feb. 14)

5th Street between Monroe and Washington (until Feb. 14)

Monroe between 2nd Street and 7th Street (until Feb. 14)

Polk Street between 1st Street and 2nd Street (until Feb. 13)

Portland Street between 1st Street and 2nd Street (until Feb.15)

Moreland Street between 1st Street and 3rd Street (until Feb. 15)

Get the full map of street closures in Phoenix here: https://www.phoenix.gov/streets/street-closures

Mobile-friendly version here.

To find potential routes for getting downtown, read our guide here.

Glendale

The following closures will be in effect in Glendale around State Farm Stadium:

95th Avenue between Cardinals Way and Maryland (until Feb. 17)

95th Avenue (northbound right lane) between Georgia and Cardinals Way (until Feb. 12)

Maryland between 93rd Avenue to 9th Avenue (until Feb. 14)

Montebello between 91st and 95th avenues (until Feb. 12)

For directions to get there, check out our guide.

Scottsdale

Main Street is closed between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue for the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate.

