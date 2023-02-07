Arizona man arrested, accused of downloading child porn

An Arizona man accused of downloading child pornography has been arrested.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant on Jan 26 at a home in Chino Valley "looking for an occupant that was believed to be in possession of child pornography."

Investigators say a computer inside the home was used to download pornographic images involving children.

"This search warrant execution was determined to be of high risk to all involved, precipitating the need for YCSO SWAT to secure the premises prior to detectives entering the home," the sheriff's office said.

YCSO says 35-year-old Mackenzie Stephenson was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Other people inside the home were "cleared of any suspicion related to this case."

"YCSO is adamant that child pornographers involved in the abuse and exploitation of innocents will not be tolerated," the sheriff's office said. "The offense can carry a 10-year prison sentence per image – often making an arrest of this kind a life sentence for the offender."

