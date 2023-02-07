Child seriously hurt after being hit by truck in north Phoenix

A child has been hospitalized after being hit by a truck on Feb. 7 in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the collision happened near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene after the crash.

Details on what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

Roads in the area are shut down due to the investigation.

