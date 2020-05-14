Nurse known for role in anti-lockdown counterprotest raising money for Navajo Nation

One nurse says while things may be getting back to normal for some Arizonans, the same can't be said for the Navajo Nation.

Lauren Leander, who is a critical care nurse at Banner, says her ICU beds are full with COVID-19 patients, and many of them are from the Navajo Nation.

"Being a critical care nurse and caring for these patients, they make up a very large majority in my ICU right now,” said Leander.

Leander first gained notoriety In April, when she stood in front of protesters demanding the state to re-open during their protests at the Arizona State Capitol.

"We were there to do what nurses do best: be an advocate, to stand up for our patients and vulnerable populations being put at risk with these people gathering in the thousands without masks," said Leander.

Leander says the Navajo Nation is extremely vulnerable, because one in five in the Native American territory has diabetes, and one in three suffers from obesity. These conditions make COVID-19 very dangerous, and the rates of infection on the reservation are extremely high.

"If you combine all of the minority groups together and multiply by four, that is the rate at which these people are dying by the virus,"

Advertisement

On top of this, Leander says many don’t have access to running water. Food can also be miles away. So, to run with the love and support she received for standing up on their behalf at the Capitol, Leander started a GoFundMe to raise money for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), as well as food and water.

"Their suffering is my suffering, and it weighs heavy on my heart," said Leander.

At first, Leander's goal was to raise $20,000 but she then extended it. Now, not even two weeks later she is almost at $100,000.

"They need our protection, our support, and our donations," said Leander.

GoFundMe Campaign for the Navajo Nation

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-navajo-nation

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips, and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough, and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related Stories

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for