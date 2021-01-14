NY Rep. Adriano Espaillat has coronavirus

Manhattan Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Thursday.

The 66-year-old representative said he is at home quarantining after the positive test.

Espaillat says he had received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week but still contracted the virus. He says he understands that it takes time for the vaccine to become fully effective.

Espaillat is the fourth member of Congress to test positive after last week's Capitol riot.

Some Democrats are blaming Republican members of Congress for exposing them to the virus after refusing to wear masks when they were moved to a secure location. It was unclear if Espaillat sheltered with other members of Congress that day.

Espaillat represents New York's 13th congressional district. It covers parts of Upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx. It is the smallest congressional district by land size in the U.S.