Warning issued in Nancy Guthrie case; legal hurdles in Mesa mom's shooting death | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest updates on the deadly shooting involving a mother of seven, to a new concern about the Nancy Guthrie suspect from the sheriff, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 14, 2026.

1. How Arizona's Castle Doctrine could come into play in deadly shooting of Mesa mother

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2. Pima County Sheriff says suspect in Nancy Guthrie case could strike again

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3. Officer recovering after fight with suspect in South Phoenix

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4. Armed robbery at Arby's: Phoenix Police continue hunt for suspect

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5. Suspect dies after officer fires gun during domestic violence call

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