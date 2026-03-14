Warning issued in Nancy Guthrie case; legal hurdles in Mesa mom's shooting death | Nightly Roundup

Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, East Valley, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Central La Paz, West Pinal County