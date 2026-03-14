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Warning issued in Nancy Guthrie case; legal hurdles in Mesa mom's shooting death | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 14, 2026 5:52pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From the latest updates on the deadly shooting involving a mother of seven, to a new concern about the Nancy Guthrie suspect from the sheriff, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 14, 2026.

1. How Arizona's Castle Doctrine could come into play in deadly shooting of Mesa mother

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Investigation into fatal shooting of Mesa mother could face legal hurdles, expert says
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Investigation into fatal shooting of Mesa mother could face legal hurdles, expert says

The case of a shooting that left a Mesa mother dead faces high legal hurdles as prosecutors must overcome Arizona’s Castle Doctrine, which allows deadly force if a resident reasonably fears a threat.

2. Pima County Sheriff says suspect in Nancy Guthrie case could strike again

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 42 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 42 latest updates

Saturday marks Day 42 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

3. Officer recovering after fight with suspect in South Phoenix 

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Off-duty Phoenix police officer seriously injured in fight with alleged shoplifting suspect
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Off-duty Phoenix police officer seriously injured in fight with alleged shoplifting suspect

A Phoenix Police officer was seriously injured Friday afternoon after getting into a physical fight with a suspected shoplifter near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

4. Armed robbery at Arby's: Phoenix Police continue hunt for suspect

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Police searching for armed suspect who targeted South Phoenix Arby's
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Police searching for armed suspect who targeted South Phoenix Arby's

An armed suspect remains at large after robbing a Phoenix Arby's near Baseline Road and Central Avenue on the night of Nov. 8, 2025.

5. Suspect dies after officer fires gun during domestic violence call

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Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Phoenix
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Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Phoenix

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road after police responded to a domestic violence call Friday evening.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/14/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/14/26

More heat is in store for the weekend, as the Valley prepares for triple digits temps this week. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the heat expected to stick around for the remainder of March. 

Get the Full Forecast

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