Body of missing man Tyron Keyonnie found at Canyon Lake
article
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man who was missing for at least three days was found dead at Canyon Lake on the night of Friday, June 12.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Tyron Keyonnie's body was recovered around 8 p.m.
"Tyron was reported missing to the Phoenix Police Department on June 9th 2026. Next of kin made identification and the Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
We don't know Keyonnie's cause of death, when exactly he died, or the circumstances of him being reported missing on June 9.
Map of where Canyon Lake is at