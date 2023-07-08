Expand / Collapse search
NYC scooter shooter: Elderly man killed, 3 others 'randomly' hurt

By Ashlie Rodriguez
Published 
Updated 3:41PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

NYC scooter shooting kills 1, hurts 3

One person was killed and three others were hurt Saturday in a series of "random" shootings by someone on a scooter along Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.

One person is dead and multiple others were hurt Saturday after the New York Police Department said a man on a scooter went on a "random" shooting spree throughout Queens.

A 25-year-old man has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police hadn’t released details of the victims yet except to say the person that was killed was an 87-year-old man. 

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect made a U-turn on Jamaica Avenue and 109th Street and appeared to target a person walking in the opposite direction before shooting.

The disturbing moments happened around 11:30 a.m. and spanned several blocks near Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill. 

Shortly after 1 p.m., police spotted the person on the wanted scooter and took him into custody without incident. 

Police said later on Saturday that there were five separate scenes and the shootings appeared to be random.

NYPD give update on deadly scooter shooting

New York City police were on the lookout Saturday for a suspect that shot at random on a scooter in Queens. The suspect was caught. One person died during the shooting.

The window of a beauty store near one of the shootings was completely shattered. One man working across the street at a supermarket said he saw one of the victims fall to the ground. 

Jamaica Avenue is a popular and busy street for businesses and pedestrians.

NYPD counterterrorism was blocking off several streets to traffic still in the late hours of the afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no known motive at this time.