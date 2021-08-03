Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Breaking News

NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, entertainment, fitness

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 5 NY

NYC vax proof

NYC will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and theaters for patrons and employees.

NEW YORK - New York City will require proof of vaccination for people who want to dine indoors and take part in other activities like gyms and theaters and for those who work there.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement on Tuesday morning.  The policy and final details are expected to begin August 16. Enforcement will begin September 13.

"The only way to patronize these establishments is with vaccination- at least one dose," said de Blasio. "The same for workers- one dose."

NYC is the first city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and other activities.

NYC vaccine mandate

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that COVID vaccination will be required for indoor dining, fitness facilities, entertainment and performances.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The policy is similar to one in France that requires a special COVID-19 vaccination pass for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall, or several other public places.

"We want businesses big and small to get acclimated," said de Blasio.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had encouraged businesses across New York to only allow vaccinated-only admission.

"Private businesses, bars, restaurants — go to a vaccine-only admission. I believe it's in your best business interest," Cuomo said. "If I go to a bar and I want to have a drink and I want to talk to the person next to me, I want to know that that person is vaccinated. If I go to a restaurant and I'm sitting at a table and the table right next to me, I want to know that they're vaccinated."

More restaurants may require proof of vaccination

New York's restaurants, bars, and stores are being encouraged to require patrons to be vaccinated. The New York City Hospitality Alliance is working on guidelines for owners of restaurants and bars who choose to follow this advice.