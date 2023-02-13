'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors dead at 27

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors dead at 27

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 4:56PM
Entertainment
FOX 11
GettyImages-91327228.jpg article

Actor Austin Majors arrives at the 30th Annual Young Artist Awards at the Globe Theatre on March 29, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/WireImage)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Austin Majors, who starred in the hit "NYPD Blue" series, has died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Monday. He was 27. 

The former child actor - who was born Austin Robert Setmajer - was found dead at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles Saturday, TMZ reports. Majors' cause of death has not yet been released, but sources told the outlet they suspect Majors died from a fentanyl overdose. 

According to the coroner, Majors' cause of death is "deferred" and "pending additional investigation."

Majors' family has since released a statement about his death, remembering him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being." 

GettyImages-463853632.jpg

Dennis Franz (left) and Austin Majors (right) on NYPD BLUE - "Safe Home" in 1999. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing," the statement read.

They called him the "kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud." 

GettyImages-88372033.jpg

Mark Paul Gosselaar, Bill Clark, Dennis Franz, Austin Majors (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

"We will miss him deeply forever."

Majors shot to fame on the true-crime show in which he starred as Theo Sipowicz from 1999 to 2004. For that role, he won the 2002 Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series. 

Majors also had roles in other shows and movies including "ER" and "An Accidental Christmas."

GettyImages-118038504.jpg

Austin Majors during Opening Night of "Cavalia" in Glendale, California (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)

According to IMDb, his last credited performance was in 2021 in "Girls' Night In."

Majors described himself as "producer of music" who used the alias "Pope!" His last Instagram post on Dec. 28 was a picture of the fictional "Home Alone" burglar Harry Lime along with a caption teasing a "new seasonal jam." 

In 2020, he had posted a picture of his SAG-AFTRA card along with the caption, "I've been a member of SAG for 2 decades… what a beautiful ride it has been. I never dreamed I'd still be alive this many years later.. let alone what this would effect. My first union job was a commercial for @bountypapertowels, the quicker picker upper! hah) 

"I'm proud/shocked by this seeming time-warp * somehow it still feels like the trip is just beginning… keep it 100 fam."