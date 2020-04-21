O.C. supervisors vote to keep county's beaches open

article

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to keep the county’s beaches open as an incoming heat wave was expected to hit Southern California starting Wednesday.

All city beaches in Orange County remain closed, which includes beaches in San Clemente, Seal Beach and Laguna Beach.

On March 23, Laguna Beach became the county’s first city to close its beaches and trailheads in the battle against COVID-19, the Orange County Register reported.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen penned a letter to the county’s supervisors urging them to close the county's remaining beaches, but with Tuesday’s decision, to no avail.

The board also approved a face coverings mandate for employees who interact with the public.

RELATED: Orange County approves mandate requiring face coverings for employees at essential businesses

Advertisement

California State Park officials closed vehicle access to all 280 state parks and have fully closed others.

RELATED:

• Garcetti announces further public closures, including Venice Beach Boardwalk

• First full weekend of hiking trail, beach closures in LA County

Los Angeles County officials opted to close all of its beaches and trailheads in late March after some residents flocked to the sites and failed to practice proper physical distancing protocol and under the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.