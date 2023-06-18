Oak Fire in Coronado National Forest burns thousands of acres

Fire crews are busy containing a wildfire in southern Arizona that has burned thousands of acres.

The "Oak Fire" sparked on Friday afternoon in the Coronado National Forest and was fanned by strong winds. As of Sunday morning, it has destroyed 3,123 acres and is at 60% containment.

Oak Fire

Forestry officials say emergency crews had to act carefully because of how quickly winds were pushing the flames.

Highway 83 was closed in both directions near Sonoita while crews responded, but it has since been reopened.

Sonoita, Arizona: