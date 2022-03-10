Expand / Collapse search
Off-duty Arizona DPS officer dead after being stuck by car in Kingman

By Associated Press
Published 
Mohave County
Associated Press
article

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - An off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety officer has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kingman, authorities said Thursday.

Kingman police said DPS Sgt. Leo Becenti Jr. responded to a disturbance around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and got into an altercation with a man.

They said the 54-year-old Becenti fell into the street at some point during the scuffle and was hit by an oncoming car.

Becenti was transported to a Kingman hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The name of the 54-year-old driver who struck Becenti wasn’t immediately released by police, who are handling the investigation of the incident.

DPS officials said Becenti joined the department in 1998 and was stationed in District One, which covers the northwestern part of the state.

