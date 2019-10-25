Off-road championship racing happening this weekend at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

When the tires hit the track and the dirt starts flying, reigning off-road champion Ryan Beat feels right at home at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

"This race is near and dear to me," he said. "I've won it a couple times now and so being here is special."

The racetrack star says he's ready for the fierce competition.

"It's like going in go-carts. You get that adrenaline rush, but times a hundred. You have 500 horsepower and 20 crazy ego-maniacs to race around you," Beat said.

The dual races set for Saturday are the Geico Off-Road Championship and the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup.

"We're very competitive and we're very close in point, so it's going to make for a very exciting race," Beat said.

Aside from the races, there's tons at the track for the whole family.

"We've got pumpkin painting for the kids. We've got a fun zone. We've got an adult zone with adult games and things to do, and with two races in one day makes for action-packed and a great value for the fans coming out," Greg Cozzo said.