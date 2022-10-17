Expand / Collapse search

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
Officer assaulted while investigating shooting call in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - An officer who was investigating a shooting call early Monday morning at a home in west Phoenix was assaulted by a suspect, police said.

The incident happened on Oct. 17 at a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to the home for reports of an injured person and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

"As officers were assessing the scene, another man assaulted an officer and was detained after the use of a less-lethal tool," Phoenix Police said.

The victim who had been shot was hospitalized in extremely critical condition. Investigators say it appears the gunshot injury was self-inflicted.

No identities have been released.

Officers are continuing what led up to the shooting.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

