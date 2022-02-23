Expand / Collapse search

Officer killed, suspect dead following shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:49PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Officer killed, suspect condition unknown in PlazAmericas shooting

FOX 26 News has team coverage of the shooting that killed a law enforcement officer and at least injured a suspect. Randy Wallace reports the suspect was shot by three Houston police officers.

HOUSTON - A law enforcement officer has been killed, and a suspect has died following a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston Police Department, an officer was attacked at the mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard. 

HPD reported that the officer, who is not from their department, and the suspect were shot and taken to local hospitals.

The unidentified officer is with the San Jacinto County Pct. 1, and while no word was given on what led to the initial shooting, we're told the officer passed away. 

Meanwhile, the suspect was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital but later was pronounced dead. 

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.