Officer-involved shooting reported in Maricopa; police say off-duty Border Patrol agent involved

Officials with Maricopa Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting,

According to a tweet made to the department's unverified Twitter page, the shooting involved an off-duty Border Patrol agent, and took place in the Tortosa area of the city. Officials did not say where exactly the shooting happened.

Codey Foy

The suspect has been identified as Codey Foy. Foy, police officials say, was involved in an incident earlier on Tuesday, where he ran from officers in the same area.

Officers say Foy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left hand as a result of the shooting. The Border Patrol agent was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.