Officials: 150 inmates involved in fight at prison in Florence

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry say seven people, including six inmates, had to receive medical treatment following a prison fight Friday night.

According to officials, the fight happened at Florence West Prison, which is a private prison owned by The GEO Group. The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m., and involved about 150 inmates fighting each other. Of the seven people who needed medical treatment, one person, an inmate, was flown out of the prison, and another person, an employee, was transported by ground transport.

ADC officials say the prison was never taken over, and the public was not at risk.