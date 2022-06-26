Officials: 2 hostages rescued after kidnapping overnight in Central Florida; suspect shot, killed

Law enforcement said two females have been rescued and are being treated at local hospitals in Central Florida after they were reportedly kidnapped and held hostage by an armed man late Saturday, who led authorities in pursuit and was ultimately killed in a shoot-out with deputies.

The investigation spans Osceola, Indian River, and Brevard counties, according to Facebook Live video posted to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to an online news release, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office contacted the Brevard County Sheriff's Office around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and said it was in pursuit of a vehicle that was potentially connected to a kidnapping incident out of Osceola County and that there may be a hostage inside who had been shot.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at Indian River County deputies, the news release said. The suspect's vehicle crashed in Brevard County near Old Dixie Highway and Foley Lane in Grant, which is about 80 miles southeast of Orlando.

At that point, one of the women was able to run away from the vehicle, authorities said. The suspect then exited the vehicle and held the second woman at gunpoint and proceeded to walk into a wooded area nearby.

Law enforcement said multiple agencies followed the two via the air "until a team of officers were able to intercept them." At some point there was an "exchange of gunfire" and the suspect was killed and the second woman was rescued.

Authorities said the women were injured, though the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear. All deputies and police officers are safe, too, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

