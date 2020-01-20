Officials: Map misinterpretation to blame for shorter Rock n Roll half marathon

Officials with the Rock n Roll Marathon Series have issued an apology after an error in the Rock n Roll Arizona half marathon led to a shorter than prescribed course.

The half marathon took place on Sunday. Austin Schnabel was one of thousands to have taken part in it.

"It was great, a lot of fun, a lot of energy, the bands were great," said Schnabel.

Schnabel had one goal in mind for the run: finish it in under one hour and 45 minutes.

"I finished in 1:44, and I was happy with that," said Schnabel.

Now, however, Schnabel is not so sure he actually did.

On Monday, FOX 10 received a statement issued by officials with the Rock n Roll Series, which said that due to road crews misinterpreting a course certification map, the half marathon was 286.5 meters (~940 feet) shorter than what the course certification map called for.

The mistake reportedly involved a turnaround point between miles nine and 10.

"As soon as race officials were made aware of the error, they worked quickly to bring the course to the accurate distance," read the statement.

The error was reportedly corrected after 90 minutes.

According to a map posted on the Rock n Roll Arizona website, the half marathon began near the Old Main building on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, and ended near Tempe Beach Park, taking participants through parts of South Scottsdale in the process.

As for Schnabel, he is not sure if he will do the race again.