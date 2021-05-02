One injured in 'unexpected' hot air balloon landing in New River

article
A hot air balloon landing left one person injured. (Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical)
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - A hot air balloon made an "unexpected" landing Sunday morning in New River, injuring one person, according to Daisy Mountain Fire.
The balloon was carrying 18 people when it landed near 19th Avenue and Joy Ranch Road on May 2.
One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Officials did not say what might have caused the landing.
More Arizona news
