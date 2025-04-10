Expand / Collapse search
Online fundraiser held for murder suspect; Emotional testimony in Lori Vallow Daybell trial | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 10, 2025 6:51pm MST
Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a fundraiser for a Texas murder suspect that is gaining traction online to an emotional day in court for the Doomsday Murder trials in Phoenix,, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 10, 2025.

1. Fundraiser for Texas murder suspect gains traction

Frisco track meet stabbing: Karmelo Anthony fundraiser nears $300,000
Nearly $300,000 has been raised online for Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony.

2. Doomsday Murder trial: An emotional day in court

Lori Vallow Daybell's brother testifies at her murder conspiracy trial l Day 4
On Thursday, several key players will be testifying in Lori Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial, including her brother, Adam Cox.

3. Idaho police shooting video prompts outrage

Community outraged after video shows Idaho police shoot disabled teen 9 times
An Idaho town is reeling after officers opened fire on a nonverbal, disabled teen just seconds after exiting their patrol cars, leaving him in critical condition.

4. Shocking discovery inside Arizona airbnb

Scottsdale Airbnb found with hidden camera, renting family files lawsuit
A family staying in Scottsdale for spring training discovered a hidden camera in their Airbnb, now they are suing the owner of the home and Airbnb.

5. Deadly helicopter crash in New York City

Helicopter crash kills family of 5 from Spain, pilot
A tourist helicopter appeared to fall apart midair and plummeted into the Hudson River, killing a family of five visiting New York City from Spain and a pilot.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple digits are back! On Thursday, we saw a high of 100 degrees for the first time in 2025.

