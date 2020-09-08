Expand / Collapse search
Oregon man arrested after trying to kidnap 11-year-old girl at park, police say

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX News
article

Lynch grabbed the girl while she was on a swing, police said. (Grants Pass Department of Public Safety)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - An Oregon man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl while she was on a swing at a park on Sunday, authorities said.

Martin Brandon Lynch, 31, was reported to be following the girl and her mother through Riverside Park in Grants Pass, police said. The girl and her mother told police they were in fear for their safety.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. and detained Lynch while they investigated the report.

Lynch was later arrested. He was being held in the Josephine County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping in the second degree, menacing, harassment, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Police said Lynch did not appear to be connected to previous reports of individuals following families in public places and local retail establishments in the area.

Police urged citizens to be aware of their surroundings and remain watchful of children while in public.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.