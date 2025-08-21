Oregon teen murder: Man with alleged Arizona ties wanted along with 2 others

The Brief A man believed to have connections to Phoenix and Tucson is wanted by police in Oregon. Investigators say Terrell Coy, along with Anthony Hunter, Jr. and Xavier Hirsch, are suspects in the murder of a 13-year-old back in April. The teen died after he was struck by gunfire while he was sleeping, according to police.



Authorities in Oregon say they believe a man wanted in connection with the death of a 13-year-old there has connections to Arizona.

What we know:

According to a statement released by police in Gresham, Ore., a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of three suspects in the death of Liam Spahnle-Bailey.

Gresham Police have identified the suspects as Anthony Hunter, Jr., Xavier Hirsch, and Terrell Coy. They say Coy has connections to Phoenix and Tucson, but did not otherwise elaborate on the nature of those connections.

Gresham is a city that is located in the Portland area of Oregon. Police say they believe the three suspects may have traveled out of the area,

The backstory:

Per a statement released by Gresham Police on April 28, Spahnle-Bailey was sleeping in his father's apartment during the early morning hours of April 27, 2025 when a shooting happened at a neighboring apartment unit.

"Liam was [struck] by gunfire that traveled through the wall between the two apartments," read a portion of the statement. "Officers, firefighters, and paramedics provided medical aid, and Liam was transported to a local hospital. Tragically, Liam was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case should contact Gresham Police at (888) 989-3505. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the department via Crime Stoppers.

Where Gresham, Ore. is located