Over $1m worth of fentanyl seized along California highway

Two people in California were arrested as a result of a drug bust, while they were on their way to Arizona.

The bust happened on Oct. 23 in the area of Desert Center, a community about 51 miles west of the Arizona-California State Line.

Border Patrol agents pulled over a car that was speeding, and in the back seat, the agents reportedly saw a spare tire that did not match the vehicle.

Eventually, a K-9 sniffed out the drugs, and inside a gas tank, agents found more than 60 packages floating.

In all, officials say 100 lbs of fentanyl were seized.

As for the people inside the car, both of them are 18 years old, and they have been turned over to the DEA.

Where the bust happened