Over 2M Arizonans fully vaccinated against coronavirus

The number of people in Arizona who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has topped 2 million, the state reported on April 22 as it opened another mass vaccination site in metro Phoenix.

The 2,024,440 people in Arizona who are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, represent 28% of the state’s total population.

A state-run vaccination site opened at Westworld in Scottsdale. Along with three others in metro Phoenix, the state also has sites in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.

The state on Thursday reported 647 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 856,451 cases and 17,221 deaths.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

There were 584 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Wednesday. That key outbreak metric has ranged between 500 and 600 for nearly a month.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Find a vaccination site near you: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Register for a vaccine at a state-run site: http://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

More about the vaccine: http://azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.