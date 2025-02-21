Overdose crisis at Estrella Jail: Former inmates reveal drug smuggling tactics

article

Several inmate overdoses have been reported at Estrella Jail this month.

Earlier this week, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said this is an inmate-driven problem, which is why they're going to install X-ray scanners.

Fox 10's Lindsey Ragas learned more about the operation at Estrella Jail after speaking with two former inmates.

What we know:

A mother and daughter say they have both been in Estrella Jail for drugs but are now clean.

They shared what they saw from their time in Estrella Jail when it comes to fentanyl and other drugs in the hands of other inmates.

Amanda, the daughter, said she has been in Estrella Jail too many times to count.

"It's been over a dozen and it was mostly because I was an addict," she explains.

The last time she was there was July of 2024, and she hopes it's the last.

"I am almost seven months clean," she said.

In July, she had a heart attack in jail. She was coming down from a high when she was arrested and brought in.

She doesn't remember most of it, but her mom, Eva, does.

"I got a phone call the end of July last year. And, you know, basically they told me that she had a heart attack in Estrella Jail," said Eva. "She now has anoxic brain injury. They also told me she died four times and they brought her back to life."

The backstory:

Eva says she was arrested and taken to Estrella nearly two decades ago for drugs, but is now sober.

"I was in Tent City. Tent City is closed down indefinitely. It was just like a summer camp. You know, things are coming over the fence. Women are bringing it in from cleaning up the side of the freeways. You know, cigarettes were coming in."

Amanda can attest to what it's been like the past couple of years.

"Personally, I've never brought any drugs in, but I've seen girls have them there because they'll go into the bathroom and do it because there are no cameras," she said.

Big picture view:

Security measures are in place. Inmates are stripped and patted down.

"You can't really hide it. They make take out your hair all that. So. The only way it would be able to come in is that way."

Amanda and Eva agree with MCSO, drugs, like fentanyl, are brought in by inmates.

"As far as (how) the drugs getting into the jail, you know, females have it the best," said Eva. "They can just put it in their prison purse, you know, and that's that's how it's coming in."

"I mean, they could have another inmate put money on the books to pay for it or they trade their stuff for commissary," said Amanda. "They do the squat and cough and it's just not feasible. People can still get stuff in."

Local perspective:

On Monday, MCSO reported 12 inmate overdoses, including one death at Estrella Jail. On Tuesday, DPS reported two inmates were taken to the hospital for possible overdose.

"That's terrible. Terrible," said Eva.

Counting this year and last year, 65 possible overdoses have been reported at Estrella Jail.

"I think it's, you know, sad that so many people are OD'ing in there," said Amanda.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told us earlier this week, the sheriff will be ordering X-ray scanners for all jails, putting a stop to inmates sneaking in these drugs.

