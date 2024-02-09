Ozzy Osbourne blasts rapper Ye, alleges he used sample without consent

article

Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne lashed out at Ye, formerly Kanye West after the rapper reportedly sampled some of his music without his consent.

Osbourne took social media on Friday to criticize West saying Kanye had reached out to ask permission to use a sample from a live performance of the song "War Pig," to which Osbourne declined saying "he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many."

Writing in all caps, Osbourne said Ye "WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT," Osbourne added. "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Back in December 2023, Ye – who has a long history of making antisemitic remarks – issued an apology to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," Ye wrote.

"It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," continued the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021.

The statement came less than two weeks after Ye went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album "Vultures," due out Jan. 12.

In the rant, he made insidious insinuations about Jewish influence and compared himself to Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

Ye has a history of offensive and antisemitic comments, including repeated praise of Hitler and the Nazis. He also once suggested slavery was a choice and called the coronavirus vaccine "the mark of the beast."

In October 2022, he was criticized for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show and tweeted that he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale, DEFCON.

