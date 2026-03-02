'America's Most Wanted' host on Nancy Guthrie search; college quarterback dies in crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Getty Images)
From the co-host of "America's Most Wanted" sounding off on the continued search for Nancy Guthrie to an NCAA quarterback who was killed in a car crash, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 2.
1. ‘Very much a unique case’
'America’s Most Wanted' co-host Callahan Walsh is sharing what "sticks out" to him in the Nancy Guthrie case.
2. Fifth week of Nancy Guthrie search
March 2 marks Day 30 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
3. Wrong-way crash on I-10
Interstate 10 is back open after a wrong-way crash shut down part of the freeway for several hours on March 2.
4. ‘Never forgotten’
Nearly five decades after a newborn baby girl was found dead in a trash bag at a Columbus County, North Carolina, landfill, authorities have arrested 69-year-old Cathy McKee.
5. Rest in peace
Dominiq Ponder was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday. The sophomore appeared in two games for the Colorado Buffaloes last season.
A look at today's weather
One more day of record heat is forecast for the Valley before temps cool down later this week.
