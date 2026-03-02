Expand / Collapse search

'America's Most Wanted' host on Nancy Guthrie search; college quarterback dies in crash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 2, 2026 9:49am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Getty Images)

From the co-host of "America's Most Wanted" sounding off on the continued search for Nancy Guthrie to an NCAA quarterback who was killed in a car crash, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 2.

1. ‘Very much a unique case’

'America’s Most Wanted' co-host reveals what could turn the tide in Nancy Guthrie case
'America’s Most Wanted' co-host Callahan Walsh is sharing what "sticks out" to him in the Nancy Guthrie case.

2. Fifth week of Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 30 latest updates
March 2 marks Day 30 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. Wrong-way crash on I-10

Wrong-way crash shuts down I-10 for hours

Interstate 10 is back open after a wrong-way crash shut down part of the freeway for several hours on March 2.

4. ‘Never forgotten’

North Carolina woman arrested nearly 50 years after baby found dead in landfill
Nearly five decades after a newborn baby girl was found dead in a trash bag at a Columbus County, North Carolina, landfill, authorities have arrested 69-year-old Cathy McKee.

5. Rest in peace

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder dies in a car crash
Dominiq Ponder was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday. The sophomore appeared in two games for the Colorado Buffaloes last season.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/2/26

One more day of record heat is forecast for the Valley before temps cool down later this week.

Click here for full forecast

