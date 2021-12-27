Expand / Collapse search
1 eaglet hatches, 1 more expected to hatch soon in southwest Florida

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 10:02AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News
COLD5-EAGLES_WTVT3bc6_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still002 article

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - One baby eagle broke through its shell on Monday morning in southwest Florida. Now, the parents are waiting for one more to hatch.

The mom and dad, Harriet and M-15, are well-known for those who follow the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Family Farm's live camera. The parents have spent more than a month patiently taking turns guarding and incubating the eggs. 

On Sunday morning, a pip was spotted. That's the term for a small crack that signals hatching isn't too far away.

It generally takes between 12 and 72 hours for a chick to emerge from its egg.

You can check out the live camera here.