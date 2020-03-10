Parents react to Queen Creek student’s coronavirus diagnosis

After a student in Queen Creek was diagnosed with the coronavirus, one parent is saying she's not upset at the school but says the school district should be giving parents more information on the student who was diagnosed.

She says that will relieve some stress on their part.

What was described by parents as a "panic" ensued after the student at American Leadership Academy tested positive for the virus. However, the school is now on spring break until March 16th.

According to the school, the infected student never went to class while sick and didn't have a severe illness and is now fully recovered. Due to privacy laws, more information on who the student is cannot be shared.

In a letter, the school says they are enhancing cleaning protocols and have implemented additional decontamination measures over spring break.

Public health officials are still investigating and contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

The students are set to return back to school on Monday, March 16.

