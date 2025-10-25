Partial human remains found on Arizona mountain

The Brief Partial human remains were recovered by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in the Secret Mountain area. The remains are being submitted for DNA analysis to determine the identity and gender of the individual.



Partial human remains were found on a mountain in Arizona.

What we know:

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said they recovered partial remains "belonging to an unidentified individual" in the Secret Mountain area, just north of Sedona.

The announcement came on Oct. 25 following several inquiries received by the sheriff's office regarding law enforcement activity in the vicinity.

Recovery operations have since wrapped up. The remains are being submitted for DNA analysis.

What we don't know:

The gender of the deceased has not been determined. Officials said they are awaiting the DNA results to assist in identifying the individual.

The cause of death remains unclear at this time.

What's next:

Deputies are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Map of the Secret Mountain area.