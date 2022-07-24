Pat Benatar won't sing 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' in wake of mass shootings

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:40 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
16
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:31 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:59 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Pima County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:09 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:55 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County, Pima County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Dripping Springs
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Pat Benatar won't sing 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' in wake of mass shootings

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
Remind GNP Festival article

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 07: Pat Benatar performs during Remind GNP at Parque Bicentenario on March 7, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Pat Benatar is taking a stand.

The rock singer, 69, shared in a new interview that she will no longer be performing her hit song, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," on her current tour with husband Neil Giraldo.

"If we don’t play them, you’ll give us (a hard time)," she told USA Today. "We’re not doing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot,’ and fans are having a heart attack. And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, in deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I’m not singing it.’"

In the wake of recent mass shootings, Benatar said she just can't perform the tune from her album "Crimes of Passion," telling fans, "If you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it"

"(‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’) is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face. I just can’t," Benatar said.

 "I’m not going to go on stage and soapbox — I go to my legislators — but that’s my small contribution to protesting. I’m not going to sing it."

The rock legend’s decision comes after the tragic May 24 Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is the third most deadly school shooting in American history, following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 28 and the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 that killed 33.

Benatar also spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during her interview.

"I’m worried, like all of us, about fundamental autonomy rights. This is a slippery slope. It’s not about abortion for me," she said. "I’m concerned that people are not paying attention to what this actually means."

Read more of this story on FOX News