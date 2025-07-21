Pat Tillman's brother arrested; father of Melina Frattolin accused of murder l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 21, 2025. (San Jose Fire Department; New York State Police; Getty Images)
From the arrest of the brother of late NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman to the latest on a 9-year-old girl who was found dead after she was reported missing, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 21.
1. Brother of Pat Tillman arrested
Authorities are investigating a fire that sparked at a San Jose post office early Sunday morning after a car crashed into the building, causing extensive damage.
2. Father accused of murder
Melina Frattolin was reported kidnapped by her father this weekend near Lake George, New York, during a vacation. Her body was found shortly after.
3. Latest on deadly road-rage shooting
We're breaking down a grand jury's decision to not charge a man with murder after a fatal road rage shooting in Tempe. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more after speaking with a former police officer about his thoughts based on Arizona law.
4. ‘Incomprehensible tragic accident’
Authorities say the shooting incident occurred at a Florida apartment on Saturday night.
5. Phoenix shooting suspect sought
A man is expected to survive following a shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road. Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Today's weather
Monsoon activity could bring rain to the Valley on Monday. Our high will reach about 103 degrees.