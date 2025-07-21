Expand / Collapse search

Pat Tillman's brother arrested; father of Melina Frattolin accused of murder l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 21, 2025 10:07am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 21, 2025. (San Jose Fire Department; New York State Police; Getty Images)

From the arrest of the brother of late NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman to the latest on a 9-year-old girl who was found dead after she was reported missing, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 21.

1. Brother of Pat Tillman arrested

Suspect in San Jose post office arson reportedly brother of Pat Tillman
Authorities are investigating a fire that sparked at a San Jose post office early Sunday morning after a car crashed into the building, causing extensive damage.

2. Father accused of murder

Father of Melina Frattolin, Lake George missing girl, charged with murder
Melina Frattolin was reported kidnapped by her father this weekend near Lake George, New York, during a vacation. Her body was found shortly after.

3. Latest on deadly road-rage shooting

Tempe road rage suspect avoids murder charge

Tempe road rage suspect avoids murder charge

We're breaking down a grand jury's decision to not charge a man with murder after a fatal road rage shooting in Tempe. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more after speaking with a former police officer about his thoughts based on Arizona law.

4. ‘Incomprehensible tragic accident’

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson accidentally shoots, kills 13-year-old son
Authorities say the shooting incident occurred at a Florida apartment on Saturday night.

5. Phoenix shooting suspect sought

Man shot in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect sought

Man shot in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect sought

A man is expected to survive following a shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road. Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Monsoon moisture brings scattered showers to Phoenix
Monsoon activity could bring rain to the Valley on Monday. Our high will reach about 103 degrees.

