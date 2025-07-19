Tempe road rage victim laid to rest as alleged shooter avoids homicide charge

The Brief Steven Bevan, 29, was buried on Saturday after being killed in a road rage shooting in Tempe on July 1; his family expressed their grief and struggle with the lack of charges against the reported shooter. A grand jury declined to indict Dustin Jackson, the man who shot Bevan, on homicide charges, though Jackson faces separate drug possession charges and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 5.



Steven Bevan, 29, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 19, after being killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Tempe earlier this month.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that the man who reportedly shot Steven will not be charged with murder in the case.

What they're saying:

Family and friends gathered at Crossroads Church of Casa Grande for a service filled with worship and mourning as they said goodbye to the son, brother and father.

"My son, the day has come to say goodbye, and even though I know it's just your body, and you're present with the Lord, it doesn't make it any easier," his mother, Anabel Bevan.

Steven Bevan

Through tears, she shared a slideshow of memories that ran through her mind of her late son.

His older brother, Eric Bevan, spoke of Steven's positive impact, saying, "He always put a smile on your face when you were down, even if he was having the worst day, he was always there to cheer you up."

The backstory:

Steven died on July 1 in a road rage shooting in Tempe, police said.

Court documents show Steven abruptly stopped his car in front of Dustin Jackson's truck and then exited his vehicle, reportedly with his hands up. Both men had their children in their respective vehicles.

Dustin Jackson

A grand jury declined to indict Jackson on homicide and weapons-related charges, a decision Steven's family is still processing.

"I don't agree with what either party did, but unfortunately we're here today to bury my little brother, and he gets to go home," Eric said.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office released this statement about the grand jury's decision.

"After a full presentation including videos of the events involved, the grand jury declined to indict on homicide and weapons-related charges. They returned an indictment on Possession or Use of Narcotic Drugs and Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia."

What's next:

At the time of the shooting, Jackson reportedly had drugs in his vehicle and is now facing possession charges. His trial is expected to start in November.