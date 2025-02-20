Expand / Collapse search

Paul Bissonnette assault case: 2 suspects indicted in Scottsdale restaurant attack

Published  February 20, 2025 7:00am MST
Crime and Public Safety
2 suspects in Paul Bissonnette assault indicted

The Brief

    • John Carroll, Sean Daley and four other men allegedly attacked former NHL and Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette.
    • Carroll and Daley were indicted on aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.
    • Police say the attack broke out at Houston's restaurant last November in Scottsdale before spilling into a parking lot.

PHOENIX - Two men accused of assaulting former NHL player Paul Bissonnette in Scottsdale have been indicted by a grand jury.

What we know:

According to an indictment filed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, John Carroll and Sean Daley face aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges in connection to the attack, which happened last November.

The backstory:

Carroll and Daley are accused of being part of a group of six men who attacked Bissonnette at Houston's restaurant, located near McDonald Drive and Scottdale Road, on Nov. 24.

The altercation spilled into a parking lot, where surveillance cameras captured the assault.

Bissonnette later spoke about the attack on Barstool Sports' Spttin' Chiclets podcast.

"I said ‘listen guy, if you keep harassing and assaulting the staff, we’re going to go outside and have some problems.’ The minute that left my mouth, the guys start swinging, and the next thing you know, four guys start swinging at me. I ate three kicks: one in the neck, two in the head. Was able to get up, and at this point now, I have no shoes on. I got my pants, no shirt. I’m finally able to run into CVS, and they didn’t come into CVS. Thankfully, the cops were called right away."

Bissonnette played for the Coyotes from 2009 to 2014. The team has since relocated to Salt Lake City.

Former Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette was allegedly attacked by six men in Scottsdale last November. The assault was captured on surveillance cameras. (Getty Images)

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from an indictment filed in Maricopa County Superior Court and previous FOX 10 reports.

