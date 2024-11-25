Former Arizona Coyotes player, Paul Bissonnette, assaulted at Scottsdale restaurant

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 25: Paul Bissonnette #12 of the Phoenix Coyotes skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the game at Consol Energy Center on March 25, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Former Arizona Coyotes player, podcaster and TNT hockey analyst, Paul Bissonnette, was assaulted by six men at a Scottsdale restaurant on Sunday night, the police department said.

The Nov. 24 assault happened at Houston’s restaurant near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road around 7:30 p.m.

"There was an altercation inside the restaurant with six adult men and the management. Reportedly, Paul Bissonnette tried to help management calm the men and get them to leave. The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant," Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said.

The six men were arrested and are accused of assault and disorderly conduct. They were not identified.

As for Bissonnette's injuries, Scottsdale Police wouldn't detail the severity, but say they're not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No further information about the assault is available.

Bissonnette played for the Arizona Coyotes from 2009 to 2014. He is a host for Barstool Sports' hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets and is an analyst and host for NHL on TNT.

The former NHL team left Arizona after last season due to management issues and now plays in Salt Lake City as the Utah Hockey Club.

On X, Barstool President Dave Portnoy shared a text exchange with Bissonnette in which he says he was attacked by seven men, adding that he "took some but gave more."

FOX 10 reached out to Bissonnette and his rep, but have not heard back.