PD: 1 child, 2 adults seriously injured after being hit while crossing Phoenix roadway

article

Phoenix Police say three people were seriously hurt, including a child after being hit by a truck while crossing the roadway near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Poice say Tuesday night a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling southbound on 75th Ave. when it entered the intersection at Thomas Rd. as the light turned red. As the truck went through the intersection it hit three people who had started to cross the roadway in a crosswalk.

Those hit included a 21-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old boy they were babysitting. All were taken to local hospitals. The boy suffered extremely critical injuries, the man is in critical condition, and the woman suffered serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck, a 23-year-old-man, stayed on the scene and was determined not to be impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.