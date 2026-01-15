Phoenix Police investigate deadly shooting; one person detained and released

article

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday near 9th Avenue and Van Buren Street, where a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. The victim died at a hospital, and while officers detained another man at the scene, he was later released pending further investigation.



The Phoenix Police Department is working to find out what led to a man being shot and killed Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Jan. 15 shooting happened at around 8:25 a.m. near 9th Avenue and Van Buren Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Another man was detained at the scene, but was released as investigators take a deeper look into what happened.

No further information has been released.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.