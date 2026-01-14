Suspect arrested in 'violent' 2014 home invasion in Phoenix

The Brief A 43-year-old was arrested for the 2014 murder of Augustine Valenzuela during a violent Phoenix home invasion. DNA evidence linked the suspect to the decade-old cold case, in which Valenzuela was fatally stabbed while his wife and stepsons were held at gunpoint. He faces multiple felony charges as the investigation continues.



An arrest has been made more than a decade after a "violent home invasion" left a man dead.

The backstory:

On July 31, 2014, Phoenix Police said 53-year-old Augustine Valenzuela was found stabbed near 4100 West Maryland Avenue.

During the home invasion, Valenzuela's wife and stepsons were held at gunpoint. However, the suspects had fled by the time officers made it to the home.

Valenzuela was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What we know:

The case eventually went cold, until years later when the detectives began investigating again.

DNA evidence linked 43-year-old Fernando Gaitan to the homicide, and enough evidence was gathered for his arrest.

Dig deeper:

On Jan. 14, 2026, Gaitan was arrested for his role in the home invasion and murder of Valenzuela. He is now facing multiple felony charges, according to police.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police said that "after more than a decade, a family is one step closer to justice."

Map of where the 2014 stabbing occurred.