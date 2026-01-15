The disappearance of Isabella Comas; Kyrsten Sinema sued over alleged affair | Nightly Roundup

article
From the disappearance of 21-year-old Isabella Comas, to former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema being sued over an alleged affair, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Isabella Comas: Police name boyfriend person of interest in her disappearance
Avondale Police have identified 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez as a person of interest in the disappearance of 21-year-old Isabella Comas.
2. Lawsuit alleges Kyrsten Sinema used campaign funds for affair with security detail
A North Carolina woman is suing former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for more than $25,000, alleging Sinema’s affair with the woman's husband destroyed their 14-year marriage under the state’s "alienation of affection" law.
3. Sheriff Sheridan warns against violence, interference in immigration operations
Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said his office is prepared to arrest anyone who breaks the law during immigration enforcement operations, including federal ICE agents and violent or disruptive protesters.
4. April McLaughlin sentenced to prison for role in animal abuse case
April McLaughlin, a woman who was at the center of a high-profile animal cruelty case in Chandler, has been sentenced for her role in an animal abuse case.
5. Measles: Maricopa County records 1st case of 2026
Arizona's largest county has confirmed its first measles case, just days into the new year.