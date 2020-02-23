PD: 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Mesa bar

Mesa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight at a bar in Mesa.

Officers responded to O'Kelley's Sports Bar and Grill near Dobson and Guadalupe Roads at 3:00 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police say two men were found shot. One died on the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

Officers did arrest a suspect, but no further details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.