PD: 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Mesa bar
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight at a bar in Mesa.
Officers responded to O'Kelley's Sports Bar and Grill near Dobson and Guadalupe Roads at 3:00 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.
Police say two men were found shot. One died on the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.
Officers did arrest a suspect, but no further details have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement